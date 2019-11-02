Home

Christopher Chris P. DeSimone, 50 of Marlborough, died unexpectedly at his home on October 29, 2019. Chris was born in Marlborough on July 17, 1969, the son of Maria Panagore and the late Michael N. DeSimone who died in 2005. He graduated from Immaculate Conception School and Marian High School, Class of 87 and was a lifelong resident of Marlborough. Following graduation, he worked for the City of Marlborough, DPW for 25 years before being employed at the City of Fitchburg, DPW for the past 6 years. He was a Social Member of the ITAM Post 45, Marlborough. Chris is survived by his mother, Maria Panagore of Marlborough; a brother, Michael DeSimone of Marlborough; a sister, Joanna DeSimone of Honolulu; his niece Gia and nephew Michael as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect Street, Marlborough. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Marys Cemetery, Beach Street, Marlborough. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough. To view Chris on-line memorial please go to www.short androwefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019
