Christopher J. Keiley (62), passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family, after a hard-fought battle with Glioblastoma. He is survived by his best friend, and wife of 39 years, Kathleen J. Keiley (ne Fair), his two adoring children Emily Keiley (her partner Jeff Joyce, and their daughter Keiley) of Gloucester, MA, and Christopher Keiley (his wife Nicole ne Elmore) of Portland, ME. He was born in Boston, MA on January 9, 1958, to the late William and Marcia (ne McPherson) Keiley. Chris graduated from Framingham South High School (1976) and went on to major in English at the University of Connecticut (1980) where he excelled in sports. Chris was an accomplished athlete, playing college lacrosse and hockey, and as an adult, he was an avid skier and a Boston Marathon finisher. He shared his enthusiasm for sports with his children, coaching his sons youth hockey teams at Lorring Arena and developing the women's lacrosse program with his daughter at Holliston High School, where he coached varsity for 10 years and inspired many young athletes. Chris had a great love for the ocean and nowhere more so than Gloucester, where he summered growing up and ultimately bought and lovingly refinished the home where he spent his last days with Kathy. As a young adult, Chris was the first-mate on a sport-fishing boat, where he landed a 1000-pound bluefin (we think its a true story). More recently, Chris could be found cruising down the Annisquam River, casting for stripers on the rocks, hauling traps, or relaxing on Wingaersheek Beach with a cold drink in his hand. Above all else, Chris was a true people-person. He loved to regale friends and family with stories of fishing, ski trips, and from his days working in the restaurant business. Chris could hold an audience with the best of them and always brought a smile and a laugh. He was passionate about helping others, and that spirit led him to a long and story-filled career in service, first at Finnertys Restaurant, which he managed for two decades, to his more recent position in sales at Our Sunday Visitor. Chris was profoundly proud of his children, their families, and the careers they chose. He passed on his love of the ocean to both Emily and Christopher, and he reveled in sharing their adventures at sea. Chris adored Kathy, they met as teenagers and although he may have played hard to get, everyone who knew Chris, knew how much he loved her. Chris is survived by his four siblings, Matt (BJ), Warren (Lyn), Amy (Daniel Schur) and Johanna (Steven Copperman), their spouses and children. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Dick Fair (and Wendy, and their children), Bob Fair (and Sandy Meyer), and sister-in-law Darcy Fair (and Jim Bober). He was predeceased by his in-laws Robert and Joanne Fair, and his nephew Ian Fair. Chris leaves behind many friends whom he considered family. A memorial mass will be held in his honor at Our Lady of Good Voyage followed by a celebration of life at a date to be announced this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chris name to the Glioblastoma Foundation. Glioblastoma Foundation P.O.Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. Email: [email protected], https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, MA. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 6, 2020