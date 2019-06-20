|
Christopher J. Paul, 55, of Riverview Michigan died Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. He peacefully passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Framingham, MA, he was the son of the late John K. Paul and Rita M. (Garry) Paul. Chris attended Framingham schools and lived most of his life in Framingham before moving to Riverview, MI. He is survived by his loving companion Cathy Boss of Riverview, MI; his sister Mary T. (Paul) Marcus of Ports- mouth, NH; his brothers, John K. Paul and wife Maryke of Portsmouth, NH; Stephen R. Paul of Avon, IN; Kevin J. Paul of Hudson, MA; Michael E. Paul and Phuong Quang of Worcester, MA and several nieces and nephews. We are extremely saddened by his passing and will remember Chris in a private family gathering. Donations in his name can be made to: the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 20, 2019