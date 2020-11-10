Cicely Zee (Kushner), Nathan, 94, of Framingham, MA passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William Nathan; devoted mother of Nanse, Jane, Steven and his wife Samay Nathan; and the cherished grandmother of Matthew and Michael Wanderlich, Allison Nathan Ailor, Sereyvuti Yem, Sereyvutha and his wife Rorn Yem and their daughter Charlotte. She also leaves behind her loving sister Libby Herson, many adoring nieces and nephews and countless wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her parents Sarah and Rubin Kushner, her brothers David and Richard Kushner, and sisters Rosalie Rotman and Anna Gordon. A first generation American, Cicely was born and raised in Boston Massachusetts, the child of Russian immigrants who proudly came through Ellis Island. She grew up in a small apartment with her parents and five siblings in Roxbury, graduating from Roxbury Memorial High School in 1941. At age 16, she passed the Civil Service test and worked as an administrative assistant at the naval shipyard in Boston assisting in the manufacturing of the LST landing crafts. In 1947, at age 21, at the Aperion Plaza in Boston, she married her brother Davids best friend and her next-door neighbor and remained in wedded bliss for the next 69 years. Cicely and her family settled in Framingham where they lived in Pinefield for 63 years. Cicely was instrumental in supporting her husband start a successful photo finishing business, holding down the fort at home and helping in the business office for many years. In later years, she was a leading member of a philanthropic core group of women who lovingly created handcrafted Diva Dolls, frogs, purses and jewelry, meeting weekly for over 15 years with all proceeds from state-wide fairs and major hospital stores donated to the Children with Aids Program. Cicely was a talented seamstress who loved to dance and sing with her husband at the piano. She was a remarkable cook and homemaker. Her devotion to family and friends was unwavering, extraordinary in every way. She gave endlessly of herself to others and was always kind, generous and compassionate. Cicely will forever hold a special place our hearts and will be sorely missed. She will never be forgotten and our world will never be the same without her. The family would like to thank Dr. Doug Ross, Dr. Alla Bolkhovsky and Dr. Sandra Cove for their wonderful care. Private Graveside services were held at Sharon Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Cicelys memory may be donated to the American Cancer Society
