Cindy L. Locklear, 62, of Northborough and formerly of Marlborough died Monday May 11, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center due to the Covid-19 virus. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of James and Margaret (Renaud) Locklear and was raised in Marlborough. She was a 1975 graduate of Assabet Valley High School, and in 1989 she completed the Licensed Practical Nursing program. Cindy worked at Marlboro Hills in the Covid Unit. She previously worked at the Coleman House and Beaumont Nursing Home both in Northborough. Cindy loved going to the gym, taking walks with her dog, tirelessly working as a nurse and caring for people. She was sweet, always helping others and lived her life to make a difference in the lives of so many. She leaves two daughters, Kandi Oliveira and her husband Ney of Marlborough and Ayngel Locklear of South Carolina; three brothers, Wayne Locklear of New York, James Locklear of Washington and Glenn Davis of Westminster; nine grandchildren, Brittney, Isabela, Isaiah, Ryan, Idalecio, Maechelle, Kory, Donneah and Angelika. Funeral services will be private. Calling hours will be held Friday May 15 from 6-8 p.m. in the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Cindys online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 14, 2020