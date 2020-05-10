|
Sister Claire Archambault, CSJ (Sister St. James), in her 71st year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Friday, May 8, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Arthur W. and Helen A. (Melody) Archambault, and sister of the late Arthur A. Archambault, Margaret Sullivan, and John M. Archambault. Sister Claire is survived by her loving sisters, Ann Ferreira and Mary Enright, her sisters-in-law, Joanne Archambault and Connie Archambault, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as an Assistant Director of the CSJ Scholasticate, Framingham; college advisor and associate professor at Regis College, Weston; adjunct advisor at Bentley College, Waltham; Aquinas College, Newton; and Fisher College, Boston. Sister Claire also served in leadership for the Sisters of St. Joseph as General Councilor, and Assistant President; as well as Treasurer of the Congregation. Sister Claire will be remembered as brilliant, humble and gentle. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020