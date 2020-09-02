Claire L. (York) Tolan, age 91, a longtime resident of Framingham, died, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Oak Knoll Health Care Center. Born and raised in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Charles P. and Margaret (Mitchell) York. Her greatest achievement was her family and was blessed to raise her 6 children and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Claire was a devote Catholic and was an active parishioner at St. Tarcisius Church, where, for many years, she was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Choir and the Golden Rays Senior Group. For over 60 years, Claire and Richie spent every summer at White Horse Beach with her brother Ed, Ellie and children. Claire formerly worked at General Motors and later-on as a home health aide. Claire will forever be missed by her children, Deborah Clark (Les) of Wareham, William Tolan of Framingham, Nancy Yeager (David) of Framingham, and Jeffrey Tolan (Jillene) of Ashland. She was the mother of the late Richard E. Tolan and Kathleen Michaud. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Richard Tolan, Jr., David Tolan (Maureen), Matte Boyd (Joe), Shannon Muth (Dan), Laurie Doyle (Aaron), Jennifer Govoni (Tim), Jessica Tetreault (Lucas), Luke Clark (Kasie), Michael Spellman, Jonathan Spellman (Alice), William Tolan (Melissa), Ryan Tolan (Danielle), Lindsay Tolan and Jake Tolan and her great grandchildren, Alyssa, Cassius, Jack, Fiona, Hawk, Isabel, Molly, Jason, Kody, Lincoln, Yasmine, Ben, Addison Claire and Logan. Claire was the beloved sister of Ruth Marrocco of Auburndale and the late Margaret Sughrue, Catherine Cassidy, Mary Bourgeois, Helen Frechette, Charles York Jr., Edward York and Phil York and her late dear friend, Celie Tolan. Due to the current health restrictions, Claires funeral will be celebrated privately. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, Framingham. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com