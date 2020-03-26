Home

Claire Lesser Obituary
Claire (Abramowitz) Lesser entered into rest on March 24, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Earl Lesser; dear daughter of Ellen Abramowitz; devoted mother of Rhonda and Ed Dunbar, Andrea and Meredith Lesser-Gonzalez, and the late Barbara Lesser Bakke. Loving sister of the late Frederick Arnel and Roberta Praeger; Cherished grandmother of Adam and wife Hollis, Mike and wife Jennifer, and Eric and wife Natasha Bakke; and Gavriella, Annalysia and Mateo Gonzalez; her 7 great grandchildren as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and many friends. Claire gave tireless love to all. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Claires memory may be made to Hebrew Senior Life at hebrewseniorlife.org. Full obituary at stanetsky brookline.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020
