Claire Marie Errico (Freeman) passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at MaryAnn Morse Health Center, Natick after a declining period of health. Born on October 30, 1933, Claire was the daughter of the late Leon and Ruth Freeman and sister of the late Robert L. and Richard V. Freeman. She was the wife of the late Andrew A. Errico, who passed away in 2000. After graduating from Framingham High School, Claire worked at the Farmers and Mechanics Bank in Framingham which later became Framingham Savings Bank. Claire and Andy moved to Sherborn in 1956 where they spent their entire married life. Claire was an avid reader, she loved to sew, was a Bluebird Leader and Cub Scout Leader. She was an active member of Saint Theresas Parish in Sherborn. She was married to an Italian but was of French descent and loved to boast about her Italian cooking skills and rightfully so as she was a great cook and baker. Claire would shop till she dropped for clothes and shoes, loved to decorate the house with her ceramics for the holidays, and never missed her Wednesday hairdresser appointments. She eventually moved on to the Town of Framingham Board of Health where she worked until she retired in 1998. After selling the family home, Claire spent the rest of her years at Woodhaven in Sherborn, where she made many friends and entertained them with her sense of humor. She was a valued volunteer with the council of aging in Sherborn and an active member of the Woodhaven Community. Last year she moved to MaryAnn Morse Nursing home. Claire leaves behind her four children, Ann Errico Reading, Jane Johnson (Steve), Ruth Olson (Lars) and Andrew Errico (Donna), along with 11 grandchildren, Jen Minor, Sarah Salerno, Nicole Reading, Mark Reading, Thomas and Chris Harwood, Kate Johnson, Myles and Hannah Olson and Andrew and Sophie Errico. She was also the great-grandmother to Ryan Minor, Andrew and Catherine Salerno, Logan and Camden Harwood, Liam Orlando and Parker Reading. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and her sisters in law Minnie Errico and Margaret Freeman. Due to the current quarantine there will be no services at this time. Claire had a great love of animals, dogs in particular, donations to the ASPCA.org
would be a great way to honor her memory.
