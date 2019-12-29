|
Claire R. (LaBossiere) Gainley, age 96, of Port Charlotte, FL died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Hudson, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Anna (Bousquet) LaBoissiere and the wife of the late Robert Gainley to whom she was married for 50 years. After attending school in the Marlborough School System, Claire went on to hairdressing school and eventually opened her own shop. She was a life member of the Moose and a member of the Ace of Clubs. When Claire retired to Florida, she took up golf and received many awards for her holes-in-one. Claire is survived by her daughter, Linda Hassapes and her husband Nick of Marlborough, her beloved grandsons, Mark Hassapes and his wife Stephanie of Concord, NH and Matthew Hassapes and his wife Julija of Marlborough and her cherished great grandchildren, Olivia, Dylan, Matthew and Sophia. She is also survived by her brother, Roy LaBossiere of FL and her sister Phyllis Atchue of CO. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:30 am at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA followed by a service in the funeral home at 10:30. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019