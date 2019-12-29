Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
EVERGREEN CEMETERY
Wilson Street
Marlborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Gainley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire R. Gainley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire R. Gainley Obituary
Claire R. (LaBossiere) Gainley, age 96, of Port Charlotte, FL died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Hudson, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Anna (Bousquet) LaBoissiere and the wife of the late Robert Gainley to whom she was married for 50 years. After attending school in the Marlborough School System, Claire went on to hairdressing school and eventually opened her own shop. She was a life member of the Moose and a member of the Ace of Clubs. When Claire retired to Florida, she took up golf and received many awards for her holes-in-one. Claire is survived by her daughter, Linda Hassapes and her husband Nick of Marlborough, her beloved grandsons, Mark Hassapes and his wife Stephanie of Concord, NH and Matthew Hassapes and his wife Julija of Marlborough and her cherished great grandchildren, Olivia, Dylan, Matthew and Sophia. She is also survived by her brother, Roy LaBossiere of FL and her sister Phyllis Atchue of CO. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:30 am at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA followed by a service in the funeral home at 10:30. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -