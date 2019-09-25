|
Clara E. (Wagner) [Peggie] Weston, a longtime resident of Medford and Naples, FLorida, passed away at the Aberjona Nursing Center in Winchester on Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019. She was 101 years old. Born in Somerville, Massachusetts, on January 21, 1918, she was the beloved daughter of the late James E. and Margaret (Kaulback) Wagner. Clara was a Bookkeeper for several businesses in the Marlboro area. She was employed in the personal department of Marlboro Hospital in Marlboro, for many years. She then volunteered for the Naples Hospital in Naples, Florida for more than eight years. In her spare time, Clara enjoyed Quitting, knitting and traveling all over the world. She will be dearly missed. She was the wife of Robert Weston predeceased and she remarried several years later to Edward Curtain, who is predeceased. She also had a summer residence in Weirs Beach Laconia, NH. Where many years of summer vacations were spent with many family members. Covered Bridges were one of her favorite things to see. Clara is survived by her loving sons; Steven C. and his wife Carol Weston of Berlin, MA and Kevin S. Weston of Belmont, New Hampshire, grandchildren Rozanne, Katrina, Kassandra and Korey, great-grandchildren; Alexandria and Samantha and many nieces and nephews. And her sister Dorothy Hodsdon of Medford, MA. The last of the 11 siblings. A graveside service will be celebrated in the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 85 Lake Street, Peabody on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Donations in Clara's memory may be made to the , 125 S. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or to the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home of Medford. For additional please visit www.magliozzifuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019