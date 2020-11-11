Clara M. (Lee) Palmer of Natick, November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Palmer. Devoted mother of Lee W. Palmer and his wife Elizabeth of Natick, Ruth Palmer of Natick, and the late Reid F. Palmer. Dear sister of Ruth Scholl of Florida and the late Shirley Henderson. Loving grandmother of Brendan MacGrath of Natick. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Home was Clara's sweet haven and family meant the world to her. She lived 65+ years in the house she built with her husband, Bob. Clara was an avid Boston sports fan and will be remembered for her contagious laugh, her amazing apple pies, and baked goods, as well as her love of gardening. Visiting hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Friday, November 13th from 11:30am to 12:30pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Glenwood Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Clara may be made to the Glenwood Cemetery Association, for the ongoing care and beautification of cemetery grounds, a place and organization dear to her heart, 50 Glenwood Street, South Natick, MA 01760. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
