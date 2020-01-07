|
Mr. Clarence A. Forman, Jr., Esq., 53, passed away unexpectedly and returned to his heavenly home on Monday, December 30th, 2019. He was the caring husband of Lora (Wan) Forman to whom he was married for 30 wonderful years. A Marlborough resident of over two decades, he was born at Fort Belvoir, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of Clarence and Bertha Cookie (Leaverton) Forman of Virginia. Clarence grew up in Prince George County, Virginia. He met his loving wife while in college and he knew then they were meant for each other. He was a proud graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University having received his Bachelor of Sciences degree in Justice and Risk Administration with a minor in Psychology in 1990. After moving to Massachusetts, he worked as a senior investigator for D.P. Anderson & Associates, then with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as an investigator with the Disabled Persons Protection Commission (DPPC) where, at the same time, he pursued his long time goal and completed his Juris Doctorate from the New England School of Law in 1997. He rose to investigations coordinator then to appeals officer/counsel. Clarence went on to work for the Law Office of Sherwin L. Kantrovitz as an attorney at law. He returned to his passion for working in the human services with the Commonwealth, this time at the Department of Developmental Services (DDS) as an investigator. Wanting more experience, he then became an investigator in the Department of Mental Health (DMH) and then rose to become an investigations manager. At the time of his passing, Clarence was a senior investigator with the Department of Developmental Services. Clarence was an avid fan of college basketball particularly of the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams. He loved watching local sports be it Marlborough Panthers Football, local college teams, Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots. He loved reading, was intrigued by how watches were made, was a military history buff, enjoyed talking about politics, and participated in trivia nights. Most of all, he was a kind, humorous and gentle man who loved his wife and two children with all his heart and soul which gave the most meaning in his life. Besides his wife and parents he is survived by his son Clarence Clancy of Marlborough, his daughter Jackie of Marlborough; two brothers, Dennis Forman and his wife Jennifer of Chesterfield, Virginia, Kenny Forman and his wife Angie of Suffolk, Virginia, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 from 5PM to 8PM. On Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 10 AM, a service followed by collation will be held at First Church in Marlborough, 37 High Street, Marlborough, MA. On Monday, January 13th, we will say farewell to Clarence at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street Winchendon, MA for a committal prayer. All are welcome to attend any part of the celebration of Clarences life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the First Church in Marlborough (Congregational) UCC Scholarship for the Alice Blakeley Scholarship Fund, at 37 High Street, Marlborough, MA 01752.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020