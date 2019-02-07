|
|
Claudette E. (Letendre) DAgostino, 80, Grafton and Marlborough. On Monday February 4, 2019, Claudie passed away at home surrounded by her loving family after a long period of declining health. Claudie was predeceased by her parents, Roland and Arety (Cazaropoulous) Letendre and her brother, Captain Leroy A. Letendre. She is survived by her devoted husband Carmen, who selflessly cared for her over many years. Her one and only daughter Leslie St. Jean, her son-in-law Richard (Rick) St. Jean, and her grandchildren, Renee and Joseph, all of Grafton, MA. She is also survived by her sister and closest confidant Dorothy Bonazzoli and her husband Frank of Arizona, and her niece Suzanne Bonazzoli of Washington State, all formally of Hudson, MA. She grew up in Marlboro, across the street from the Marlboro Airport, and was a proud member of the Farm Road Gang. She attended Marlboro Public Schools and graduated MHS class of 1956, where she was a class officer, a member of the National Honor Society, and was a little bullet of a basketball player at a height of 411. She was baptized Roman Catholic but chose to be a very active member of the Marlboro First Church Congregational and their choir. After her marriage and birth of her child, she became of member of St. Matthais Church in Marlboro. At the age of 20, Claudie jumped into her bright red VW Beetle (Reggie) with her cousin, and best friend Bessie (Torres) Boisvert, and drove cross country to California and back. Their adventure is still comically recalled today In 1968, she was set up on a blind dinner date with Carmen. Knowing a good thing when she saw it, she married him 3 months later. In June of 2018, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They lived in Milford, MA for a few years, but returned to and settled down in Marlboro, MA. Throughout her life, she worked at the Marlboro Savings Bank, Wayside Realty, The Wayside Inn in Sudbury, MA, and the Wayside Country Store, but her most cherished role was that of a wife, stay at home Mom, and loving sister and friend. No matter what struggles Claudie was going through, she always put her family and friends first. Claudie was a very proud Grammy to Renee and Joseph, who were the light of her life. We were blessed she was able to share in the excitement of Renees college acceptances this past fall, and observe some of Josephs triumphs in his significant challenges with Autism. In 2003 Claudie and Carmen moved to Grafton, MA to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. In Grafton, they found a condo in a friendly and family focused community and made many friends. Before her health took a major decline, Claudie and Carmen frequented area casinos with her $25 in quarters hoping to hit the big jackpot and come home in a limo. Alas, her dream did not come true, but she loved every minute of the pursuit. She considered it her part-time job. Every night at 9pm, Claudie would open her ipad and search the local obituaries. First, to see if there was anyone she knew, then (the joke was) to make sure she was not listed. She was famous for saying Do you know what the ipad told me? In 2016, Claudie and Carmen moved in with their daughter and her family in Grafton. Claudie found joy in seeing her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren every day and was thrilled to reach and celebrate her 80th birthday in September. Claudie loved with ALL her heart and that will be her legacy. The Family would like to send heartfelt thanks to Dr. Chen for caring for her health over the years, to the VNA Hospice Nurses and staff, Regina, Mary Lisa, Cara, Jaya, and Pastor Julie, and to our nighttime Angels, Jennifer and Claudia. Visitation hours will be from 9am to 11am on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the John Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough, MA. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11am. A private burial will take place at the Riverview Cemetery in Grafton, MA at a later date. You may honor Claudettes memory with flowers, a donation to The Crossroads School (a year-round school for individuals with Autism) 295 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlboro, MA. 01752 where her grandson attends. Or take yourself on a trip to a casino!
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019