Clement T. Lambert, 83, of Hopkinton passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 in Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Ctr., Northbridge. He was the husband of Anna M. (Volpe) Lambert. Mr. Lambert had been President of CT Lambert and Associates in Framingham for 50 years before retiring in 2015. He was born September 25, 1935 in Worcester the son of the late Clement J. and Beatrice (Plante) Lambert. He was a graduate of Bryant College where he earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Finance and later his Masters Degree in Marketing from Northeastern University. Clement had been a member of the Boy Scouts of America in Framingham serving as Treasurer, a former Framingham Union Hospital Trustee for 10 years, a member of the Mass Society of Cert. Public Accountants since 1963, and served on Boards of various non-profit organizations, including Project Just Because LLC. In addition to his wife Anna of 62 years, he is survived by his daughters, Donna and her husband Timothy Macau- lay of ME, and Cherylann Lambert Walsh of Hopkinton; and 4 grandchildren Amanda, Collin, Amber, and Marissa. Visiting hours will be held Thursday June 20, 2019 from 5-8 PM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral services will be held Friday June 21, 2019 at 9 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. 7 East Main St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Project Just Because, Inc., 109 South Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 18, 2019