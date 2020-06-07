Clifford O. Avey
1930 - 2020
Clifford O. Avey, 89, of Marlborough passed on June 3, 2020 after a strong battle against the COVID-19 virus. A life-long Marlborough resident and active participant in his hometown community, Cliff left a lasting impression on the many lives he touched. He was pre-deceased by his wife, and best friend of 53 years, Rose (Bilancieri) Avey who died in 2016, and by his siblings Donald Avey, Sr., Rose Eloise Flanagan, Robert Avey, and Albert Avey. Cliff was born on August 20, 1930, son of the late Clifford J. and Florida M. (Champagne) Avey. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving as a Private First Class in the United States Air Force from 1951-1954. He served the City of Marlborough as the Tax Collector and Treasurer for twenty-two years before becoming the Manager of St. Marys Credit Union, from 1981-1992. He continued to serve on the St. Marys Board of Directors after retiring. Cliff was an active member of his former parish, St. Marys Church, The Catholic Order of Forresters where he served as Chief Ranger until 2018, and the Knights of Columbus, where he was a former Grand Knight. He was a member of the Marlborough Historical Society and served on the Board of Olde Marlborough. His love of community was rewarded in 2013 when he was honored as the Marlborough Heritage Hero. Cliff loved family and was proud to be a husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his three children, his daughters, Rose and her husband William Markey of Marlborough, Ellen and her husband Robert Charbonneau of Stow, Massachusetts, and his son Philip and his wife Shawna of Marlborough. Cliff (Pepere) is also survived by his six grandchildren, Nicholas Markey and his fianc, Monica Lopez, Adam and Andrew Markey, Zachery, Heather and Brett Charbonneau, as well as his sister Carole Avey, of Marlborough, and his sister-in-law, Natalie Bilancieri of Marlborough, as well as many nieces and nephews. Cliffs family would like to thank the staff at Hearthstone Living Community, the dedicated staff at UMass Memorial - Marlborough Hospital and Beaumont Rehab Facility in Worcester for the tireless, kind, and compassionate care extended to Cliff. Cliff had a passion for learning and strongly believed in supporting access to higher education through scholarship to the surrounding communities. In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Cliff, can be made to: the Clifford O. Avey Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Isenberg Development 101 University Drive, Suite B4 Amherst, MA 01002 OR to Hearthstone Living Community, 402 Hemenway Street, Marlborough, MA 01752, Attn: Eric Kessler. A private family memorial will be held, due to the pandemic. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Carole, Rose, and rest of Cliff's family, you all know how friendly he was.
He often stopped in to chat away with Jerry for long periods.
I am sorry for your loss and for what Cliff has been through, but now he is at rest and earned his reward.
Dolores Boule
Friend
June 6, 2020
To the Avey Family: My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Cliff was a great guy, always so kind and so friendly. He will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
God Bless,
Tom Boulé
Tom Boule
Family Friend
June 5, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Cliff was a wonderful gentleman who loved his hometown. He was a great conversationalist and he had so many stories to share. I will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers. May God bless you and keep you.
Grace Sheldon Lyons
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
At SMCU Cliff would go out of his way to help a member. His many years of service to SMCU helped us navigate some very difficult times and saw us through many transitions, including the moving our headquarters from very tight space on Broad Street, to the then palatial building at West Main Street. It is hard to think of that move as so significant, given where we are today, but we are here largely, perhaps mostly, because of Cliff Avey and the men and women of his era who never wavered in their belief that what SMCU does is so important. The community we now serve is bigger, but the focus on serving our members is very much the same.
One cannot think of Cliff with out thinking of his partner, co-worker and wife of many years, Rose, or my Rose as he always called her. It is comforting to think that, just as they were constantly in this life, they are together once more in the next one. I am sure Rose was wondering what took him so long.
Jerry Richer
Friend
June 5, 2020
To Rose, Phil and Ellen and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your dad. He was a wonderful person. A good friend to my dad and God father to my my brother John. He and your mom would come to our home near Christmas time every year for as long as I can remember. My fondest memory of your dad and one that still makes me chuckle is when my dad would offer your dad a cup of coffee (his children called it a cup of mud) your dad always graciously enjoyed that cup of mud to the last drop. Of course, graciously thanking my dad for his hospitality. Later when I would see your dad at the credit union, I would tell him "God bless you for drinking his coffee, I don't know how you did it." He'd chuckle as well.
He recruited me as well to come work at SMCU and I eventually did come to work there. Your dad will be sorely missed. I am blessed to have had the pleasure of knowing him. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Love to you all,
Anne
Anne Brown Majors
Family Friend
