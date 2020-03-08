|
Clytie Arlene (Banks) Foster, 93, of Hopkinton, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her children. Born in Rossway, Nova Scotia, Canada, Clytie was one of ten children born to Loren and Edna(Peters) Banks. She is predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Robert, who passed in 2012. Clytie spent her life between three countries. Canada, the UK, and the US, but Canada was her true home. Clytie was a poet, an artist, and published short story author. She was a devout Baptist Christian. Her family was her biggest joy, but her friends, of whom there were many, were a close second. Clytie was truly a kind, loving, forgiving, strong, remarkable woman. Anyone in Clyties life was blessed to have her. Clytie is survived by her five children, Robert Foster and wife, Cindy of Holliston, Clare Lynch or St Petersburg Fl, David Foster and wife, Laura of Plymouth, Ma, Alice Resker and husband, Robert of N Grafton, Victoria Hart, and husband, James of Hopkinton. She was the loving grandmother of 13, and great grandmother of 2. She has one remaining sister, Irene Sabean of Seffner, FL, and countless nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place Thursday, March 12th from 4-7 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A memorial service will be held at the Woodville Baptist Church in Hopkinton on Saturday March 14th at 11am. Burial will be held in August 2020 at the Rossway Baptist Church on Digby Neck, Nova Scotia alongside her beloved husband.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020