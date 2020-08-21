1/
Coleen E. Kearns
1991 - 2020
Coleen Elizabeth KIearns, 29, passed away suddenly in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Coleen was born in Framingham, MA on April 4, 1991. Coleen grew up in Marlborough, MA and Bolton, MA and most recently lived in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL.
A graduate of Nashoba Regional High School, class of 2009, Coleen went on to attend Worcester State University to pursue her dreams of studying journalism. She was a talented artist and writer, and had a fondness for animals, particularly cats.
Coleen is survived by her mother, Kelly (Brien) Kearns of Millis, MA, her father, Thomas Kearns and wife Frances and their children, of Mattapoisett, MA. Her sister, Shannon Kearns and dear friend Michael Cicciarella of Keene, NH, and her brother Kevin Spencer of Whitman, MA, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents William and Margaret Brien of Natick, MA, paternal grandparents Janet and Joseph Kearns of Natick, MA, Aunt Dianne Hackett of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and cousin Shane McGregor Kearns of Natick, MA.
Funeral Services provided by Barbara Falowski Funeral Services, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Christ Church-United Methodist Ft. Lauderdale, FL Christchurchfl.org.
Baypath Humane Society
500 Legacy Farms North
Hopkinton, MA 01748
508-435-6938
www.baypathhumane. org/donate

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 21, 2020.
1 entry
August 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss. What a beautiful woman. May she Rest in Peace
