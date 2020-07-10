What can I say(she was a comic) loved the way she talked.First time I met her and the boys, I didn't understand her words. We were going to the cherrytop in Muscatine and she asked if I wanted a frappe( little did I know, it was a sundae)

She told me if I come to Mass(Don't drink the water!)

I thought that was just talk, but she really meant it. I'll surely miss her and I wish I could have seen her over the years. She's with her family in heaven now. She'll be welcomed.

Juanita Foster

