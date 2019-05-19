Home

John P Rowe Funeral Home Inc
57 Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0855
Constance Seminare Obituary
Constance (Plakias) Seminare, 74 of Marlborough passed away on May 14, 2019, as always, her husband by her side. She was the wife to James, mother to James, Tim (son deceased), Mark, Sarah and grandmother to Chance, all of whom she loved dearly. Born September 12, 1944, full of love, courage, and humor. She was raised in Southwick, Massachusetts and attended Westfield High School. She is forever remembered, loved, and deeply missed. Thank you to the staff of the Reservoir Nursing Home in Marlborough for their care. Following cremation, a private service will be held. The John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlboro is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Sudbury Valley School, 2 Winch Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 19, 2019
