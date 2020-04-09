|
Cora Marie (Clark) Pustaver, 81 of Sudbury, passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Framingham Union Hospital, with her husband, John, and daughter, Cory, by her side. The cause of death was a severe bacterial infection. Cora was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on December 25, 1938, daughter of the late Major Orval C. and Elizabeth (Erickson) Clark. Cora was raised in a military family and moved often. While her father was stationed in Germany in the 50's, Cora and her mother traveled extensively throughout Europe. After finishing high school, she earned her secretarial degree and had a successful career as a budget analyst at an Air Force research lab before marriage, and later as an administrative assistant before retiring. She resided in Sudbury with her husband for the past 47 years and previously lived in Chelmsford for some time. Cora enjoyed baking and decorating ginger bread houses at Christmastime, and delivered one of her creations yearly to the pediatrics ward of Emerson Hospital for more than 45 years. Cora was a former member of the 99's women's pilot organization. She enjoyed flying a Cessna, flew as far as California, and twice flew in the All Women's New England Air Rally. Travel with her husband included national parks, Europe, a tour of the Yukon and Alaska, and a cruise on the Amazon river. Cora enjoyed opera, theater, musicals, classical and jazz concerts, reading mystery novels, and dinner with friends, especially her former colleagues from OMR Architects. Cora played Mah Jongg, and enjoyed weekly games with her husband and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, John A. Pustaver, she was also survived by her two children, Grey K. Pustaver and his wife Cheryl and Cory E. Turner and her husband Paul. Cora supported many wildlife, environmental, and humanitarian causes. Contributions in her memory can be made to the World Wildlife Fund, or similar organization of the donors choice. A private gathering of friends and family to celebrate Cora's life will be held some time in the future.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020