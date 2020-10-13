Cornelius Jay Downing was a lifelong resident of Natick, born in Arlington, Ma passed away very peacefully while surrounded by his children in Framingham on October 9, 2020. He is predeceased by his Father Cornelius Downing who lost his life while in Italy during WW2, his Mother Francis Colp and Stepfather David Colp. He is survived by his son Craig and wife Jessica Downing of Dorchester, daughter Jessica Santello and Mike Kennedy of Wayland, son John and his wife Jessica Downing of Framingham. He was the loving Papa (which was his favorite title of all) to Hannah, Hunter and Ivy Santello, Isabella, Noah and Liam Downing and his four legged grandson Salt Downing. He will be greatly missed by all. He was a friend and considered family by many. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Friday October 16th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135) Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. Visiting Hours on Thursday October 15th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to Camp Arrowhead American Veterans Recreation Association, PO Box 878, Natick, 01760. You can also donate via Go Fund Me at gofundme.com/veteransarrows
