1/1
Cornelius Downing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cornelius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cornelius Jay Downing was a lifelong resident of Natick, born in Arlington, Ma passed away very peacefully while surrounded by his children in Framingham on October 9, 2020. He is predeceased by his Father Cornelius Downing who lost his life while in Italy during WW2, his Mother Francis Colp and Stepfather David Colp. He is survived by his son Craig and wife Jessica Downing of Dorchester, daughter Jessica Santello and Mike Kennedy of Wayland, son John and his wife Jessica Downing of Framingham. He was the loving Papa (which was his favorite title of all) to Hannah, Hunter and Ivy Santello, Isabella, Noah and Liam Downing and his four legged grandson Salt Downing. He will be greatly missed by all. He was a friend and considered family by many. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Friday October 16th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135) Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. Visiting Hours on Thursday October 15th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to Camp Arrowhead American Veterans Recreation Association, PO Box 878, Natick, 01760. You can also donate via Go Fund Me at gofundme.com/veteransarrows For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved