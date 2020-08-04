Cynthia A. (Forance) Hanbury of Hudson, 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 1, 2020 UMass Medical Center in Worcester. She is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Richard H. Hanbury; two children: Jason D. Hanbury & wife Kimberly of Spencer; and Michelle A. Stutzman & husband Robert of Clinton; and 3 adoring grandchildren: Sierra & Savannah Stutzman, and Annabelle Hanbury. She leaves her sister-in-law Sharon Sheri Mills, wife of the late Edward Mills, of Clinton; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Raised and educated in Hudson, Cindy was the daughter of the late Ronald & Clara (Napolitano) Forance. She graduated from Hudson High School, Class of 1976 and achieved her degree in Accounting from Newbury College. Cindy worked alongside her family in business as the bookkeeper for Marlborough / Hudson Ambulance Service for nearly fifteen years until devoting herself as a full-time homemaker. The quintessential CEO of her home, Cindy seamlessly managed all aspe cts of everyday life and activities while asserting the importance of family values and traditions. Always the "life of the party," Cindy took great pleasure in hosting epic cookouts, dinners, events, and family gatherings. Combined with her magnetic personality, contagious laugh, keen wit and sense of humor, people were naturally drawn to Cindy. She was blessed with an abundance of love and friendship and lived her life with great passion. Among her many enjoyments, she traveled extensively, and was skilled in ceramics, arts, and crafts. Above all, she was happiest in her role as wife, mother, and grandmother. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4 until 7PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9AM on Friday, August 7, 2020at St. Michaels Church, 21 Manning St., Hudson, with burial to follow in Forestvale Cemetery. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending all services. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cynthia Hanbury to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com
.