Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of Holliston
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Prezo Restaurant
229 1/2 East Main St (Rte 16)
Milford, MA
View Map
Cynthia A Sullivan, 66, of Holliston, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 10, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of Gloria (Tresca) Caruso of Newton and the late James Caruso. She was the wife of 46 years to Peter Sullivan of Holliston. Cynthia worked as a personal assistant at Solomont- Bailis Ventures of Newton while attending Northeastern University nights and weekends, earning her degree in Business Management. She moved on to Grove Street Advisors of Newton where she spent the last 18 years. She loved her cats and enjoyed travel. Her love of dancing led her to take tap and ballet lessons in her later years. Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by her sons, Matthew Sullivan of Manchester, NH and Michael Sullivan and his wife, Sylvia Cohen-Sullivan of Natick, and her beloved cat, Larry. She also leaves behind her brother, James Caruso and his wife Katharine of Needham and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Stephanie Caruso. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15th from 4 -8 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St (Rte 16) A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16th at 11 a.m. at St Marys Church, 708 Washington St (Rte 16), Holliston followed by a celebration of her life at Prezo Restaurant, 229 1/2 East Main St (Rte 16), Milford, MA. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Last Post, 95 Belsen St, Falls Village, CT 06031. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
