|
|
Cynthia Potters 71, passed away April 5, 2020 at her home in Natick, MA. Born Cynthia Anne Casey on March 18, 1949 in Oak Park, Illinois, she is the daughter of the late James D. Casey Jr. and Helen (Jackson) Casey. Cynthia was married to Robert S. Potters on June 5, 1971. Cynthia attended Garland Junior College in Boston, MA and the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ. Cynthia was an accomplished homemaker, raising two children in Wellesley, MA. She obtained her Real Estate License and became a successful Realtor from 1994 - 2016. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Robert S. Potters of Natick, MA; son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Holly Potters of Natick, MA; son and daughter-in-law Edward Potters and Annie Hildreth from West Hartford, CT; grandchildren Andrew and Daniel Potters of Natick, MA; and Ainsley and Zachary Potters of West Hartford, CT; brother Douglas Casey of Greenwich, CT; and sister Joan Kearney of Greenwich, CT. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to send a donation in Cynthias memory to: UMass Memorial Health Care, Renal Division 55 Lake Ave North Worcester, MA 01655. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020