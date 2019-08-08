|
Dana L. Jewell, 59, born, raised, and educated in Framingham, died peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at UMass Memorial Health Care, Worcester, after a period of declining health. He was the son of Guri A. (Pearson) Jewell and the late Richard A. Jewell who passed in 1994. Dana was a 1978 graduate of Keefe Tech and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology. He opened his own business shortly after school and was the owner and independent operator of Jewell Manufacturing Services in Holliston. For the past 30+ years he was a master machinist for the medical device industry with an affinity for precision CNC and manual machining, and proto-type design and manufacture. In addition to his mother, Dana is survived by the love of his life, his wife of four years Vnia Oliveira Ribeiro Jewell of Goinia, Brazil. He played the role of loving father and grandfather with mastery for 18 years to Vnias daughters, Lnia C. Ribeiro Neres, her husband Ezequiel and their four year old son Benjamin; and, Quren-Hapuque C. Ribeiro Reis and her husband Diego. He was a beloved brother to Mark R. Jewell of Maynard; the late Eric C. Jewell of West Plains, MO, who passed in 2014; Anne-Marie Jewell of Worcester; Tage D. Jewell of Hudson; and Richard A. Jewell II and his wife Valerie of Framingham. He is also survived by his uncle Gustav E. Pearson and his wife Marie of Framingham, many loving nephews, nieces, and cousins, as well as his mother-in-law Pedrita Oliveira Ribeiro of Goinia, Brazil. Dana loved the ocean beaches, bike paths and nightlife of Cape Cod and spent many wonderful years vacationing in the Wellfleet and Truro areas with Vnia, his mother, sister, and niece. He planned to retire in Brazil and travelled there frequently, spending several weeks at a time, and built a beautiful home together with his family. The Jewell family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the dedicated 7-ICU team of UMass Memorial Health Care who cared for Dana during his time there. A memorial service will be scheduled and posted in the fall of 2019 when his wife Vnia is able to travel from Brazil to join in the celebration of his life. Arrangements by McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln Street, Framingham. www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019