Dana Marchant, 67, formally of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 in Stuart, Florida after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Dana was born in Manchester, NH on September 21st, 1952. He graduated from Hamilton Wenham Regional High School in 1970. Dana went on to graduate from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he received a bachelor's degree in Political Science. After graduation, he had a successful 35-year career in the insurance industry where he spent most of his time at Commercial Union Insurance Company. Dana married his high school sweetheart, Mary (Mollie) Gray on October 10th, 1976 and they went on to have 44 wonderful years of marriage. Dana was a proud Eagle Scout, father and grandfather. He was an avid Red Sox fan and golfer. He was also an active member of his community serving as the president of the Lone Tree Council, BSA in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Dana is survived by his wife of 44 years Mollie Gray Marchant, his sons; Benjamin Marchant and his wife Kristina Marchant, Peter Marchant and his wife Brenna Marchant; his three adoring grandchildren Rylee, Lucas and Addison and his siblings; Richard Marchant of Cumberland, RI and Patricia Culver of Portsmouth, RI. Dana is preceded in death by his Father Wilbur Marchant, his mother Jean Marchant and his sister Deborah Mahan. His funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given in his name to the Boston chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Address: APDA MA 72 East Concord Street, C3 Boston, MA 02118. Information, directions and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 20, 2020