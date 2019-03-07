|
|
Daniel C. Frary 58, formerly of Framingham, passed away suddenly December 4, 2018 in Cruz Bay, St. John, USVI. Dan lived in Framingham his entire life before moving to the Virgin Islands. He was born on July 8, 1960, in Framingham, MA, the son of William and Jeanne (Aylward) Frary. He was Parts Manager at Infiniti of Westborough before moving to Cruz Bay. He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagle # 894, serving 5 years as secretary. Dan was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Fritz) Frary and cherished father of Bradford Frary and his wife Madison of Bellingham. Dan was the very proud grandfather of Ace D. Frary. He was preceded in death by his first wife Marcia (Loring) Frary. He also leaves behind four siblings: brothers William and his late wife Erin of Framingham, Michael and his wife Beth of Hudson, Brian Frary of Auburn, and sister Katie Grenier and her husband David of Harwich. Calling hours will be held March 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Advantage Funeral and Cremation, 318 Union Ave, Framingham. Interment will take place March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Edgell Grove Cemetery, 53 Grove St, Framingham.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019