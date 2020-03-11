|
|
Daniel H. MacKay, 81, of Sturbridge, formerly of Marlborough and Northborough, passed away at the St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT, after suffering a heart attack while visiting family. Daniel was born and raised in Marlborough, the son of the late Hector and Violet (Guerard) MacKay. He was a 1956 graduate of Marlborough H.S. and studied at Northeastern University where he earned his B.S. in Business Administration. Daniel worked over 43 years for Raytheon Corp., many of which he served as a control engineer. During this time Daniel started an honorable 43 year enlistment with the Army National Guard. Daniel enjoyed camping, touring the country in his RV, golf, following the Red Sox and the Patriots, playing a hand or two of cribbage and caring for his Pugs. Most especially, Daniel enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Nancy F. Persson-MacKay; his children, Julie Marini of Charlton, Glenn MacKay and his wife Ellen of Mendon and Mark MacKay and his wife Stephanie of Whitinsville; Nancys children, Erica Storms of W. Hartford, CT, Jennifer Maxwell and her husband Kevin of W. Hartford, CT, Russell Persson and his wife Katie of Reno, NV; 11 grandchildren and three sisters, Nancy Shanahan and her husband Jack, Barbara Dexter and her husband Charlie and Beverly Horton and her husband Dick. Daniel was preceded in death by his first wife Marilyn Gail MacKay in 2002. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. Daniels funeral will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13 with burial following in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. Memorial Contributions in Daniels name may be made to the at https://www2.heart.org AHA, POB 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To leave a condolence for Daniels family, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020