Daniel J. Connors
Daniel John Connors, 64, of Holliston, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a short battle with Covid-19. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Sevigny) and Daniel A. Connors. Daniel greatly enjoyed being a longtime volunteer at the Holliston Pantry Shelf, and was an avid knitter and crocheter. He was a voracious reader, especially books by Agatha Christie. He loved walking at Sagamore Beach and was enthusiastic about all holidays, he especially enjoyed decorating and dressing for them. Daniel is survived by his siblings, Kathleen Ford and her husband, Harold of Milford, David Connors and his wife, Theresa of Upton, Barbara Connors and her husband Clayton Wicker of Whitinsville, and Elizabeth Connors of Whitinsville. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Carolyn and Paul Connors. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9th at St. Marys Cemetery in Holliston. Due to regulations, we ask that you please practice social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Holliston Pantry Shelf Food Pantry, 73 Charles St. Holliston, MA 01746. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
