|
|
Daniel Robert Britton, 32, of Ashland died unexpectedly Thursday September 12th 2019. He was the son of James and Mary Ann (Ball) Britton. Dan graduated from Ashland High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Rozella Spaulding, brothers, Jamie, Patrick, and David, grandparents, Fred Ball and the late Mary Ball, and Fran Britton and the late Robert Britton, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, two nephews, and one niece. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday September 20th at 10:00am in St. Matt- hews Parish, 26 Highland St. Southboro, MA. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 2:00-7:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gosnold.org or gofundme.com/supportRozella www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019