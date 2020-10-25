1/
Daniel R. Laughlin
1929 - 2020
Daniel R. Laughlin, 90 of Hopkinton formerly of Cochituate, died peacefully and comfortably on Monday, October 19, 2020 following a period of declining health. Dan was born on December 22, 1929 in Cochituate to Edward Laughlin and Emily (OHalloran) Laughlin. He attended Wayland High School and the Vesper George School of Art in Boston. He served in the United States Marine Corps in the Korean Conflict. He married Patricia Hogan in 1956 at the Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston. He was employed by Southworth Industries in Hopkinton until his retirement in 1994. He served as a Trustee of the Hopkinton Public Library and on the Finance Committee of the Town of Hopkinton. He was a member of the Holy Name Society of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Dan was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Patricia A. Laughlin, and is survived by his brother Charles Laughlin of Crescent, PA, his brother John Laughlin of Cochituate, his sister Louise Laughlin Lieb of Los Angeles, CA and his children, Kathy Laughlin Mone of Hoboken NJ, Elaine Laughlin of Providence, RI , Julie Laughlin of Falmouth, Edward Laughlin of Lowell, Greg Laughlin of Las Vegas, NV, Nancy Laughlin of Lowell and Jean Laughlin Davis of Pittsboro, NC, as well as 8 grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. He was the brother of the late Robert Laughlin and Francis Laughlin. Due to the COVID pandemic, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hopkinton Senior Center, 28 Mayhew Street, Hopkinton, MA 02148. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
October 24, 2020
Dear family. I am so sorry for your loss. I met Kathleen Laughlin Mone in 2012 while I was a resident volunteer at Elysian charter school in Hoboken. She was so kind to me when I needed it most. She allowed me to stay in touch with her all these years.

God sends us angels. May your father and mother be reunited in heaven. May God continue to bless you and keep you now and in the future. God bless you all.
Linda Corrin
Spouse
October 23, 2020
Mr. Laughlin,
Sir, as a fellow Marine I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USMC during the Korean War. It was the history and accomplishments made by you and your fellow Marines back then that all us Marines who followed in your footsteps have always tried to live up. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Semper Fi Devil Dog!
Mike Casey USMC ‘85-‘89
Mike Casey
October 22, 2020
I am thinking of you all during this sad time. May all the wonderful memories I know you have stay forever in your hearts and minds. Patsy and Danny will never be far from you. Love, Billy Barry
Billy Barry
Family
