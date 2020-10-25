Mr. Laughlin,

Sir, as a fellow Marine I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USMC during the Korean War. It was the history and accomplishments made by you and your fellow Marines back then that all us Marines who followed in your footsteps have always tried to live up. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.



Semper Fi Devil Dog!

Mike Casey USMC ‘85-‘89

Mike Casey