Daniel Shea, 60, of Ashland, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Pittsfield, MA, he was the son of the late Irene (Skubel) and John Shea. He was the husband of 29 years to Amy (Wright) Shea of Ashland. A lifelong Ashland resident, Dan was active in his community, having been a member of the Knights of Columbus and serving on several town committees. He had also been a past vice president of Hopkinton and Ashland Pop Warner. His humorous, witty and sarcastic stories will be missed. Besides his wife, Dan is survived by his daughter, Sydney Shea of Washington, D.C.; his sister, Kathryn Price and her husband, Kevin of Ashland, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. A funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ashland Emergency Fund, PO Box 112 Ashland, MA 01721.www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
.