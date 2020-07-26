Dante Francis Montuori, 93, died peacefully and comfortably on Thursday, July 23, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was born in Boston on February 27, 1927 the son of the late Carman Montuori and Elvira (Castaldo) Montuori. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Marilyn (Norton) Montuori of Wayland. Beloved father of Donna Jones and her husband Thomas Jones of Hopkinton, Karen Montuori of Wayland and Dana Montuori of Wayland. Cherished grandfather of Hayley Montuori of Wayland. Dante has been a resident of Wayland for the past 53 years. He spent his formative years on Prince Street in the North End of Boston. He served his country proudly with honor during World War II with the United States Navy as a Shipfitter 3rd Class. He was a graduate of Northeastern University with a BS in Engineering and spent a long career in the construction industry as a Civil Engineer. In his earlier years, he enjoyed building model airplanes as a hobby, fishing, hunting and being outdoors enjoying nature. The most important aspect of his life was the love and devotion he had for his family. At the request of his family and the current COVID-19 crisis, all services and interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland will be private. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that gifts in Dantes memory may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
