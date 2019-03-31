|
Darthea Dottie Hunt, 85, of Sudbury, passed away March 27, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of Phillips Brooks Hunt, Jr., who predeceased her. She was the loving mother of Susan Wells Hunt and Judith Hunt Cass and her husband Richard Cass. She also leaves a brother, Robert E. Wells, Jr. and his wife Barbara, as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard N. Wells and his wife Bettylou, and a sister, Barbara Fenn and her husband Thomas. Darthea enjoyed watching her backyard birds and taking vacations with her family, especially cruises. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, from 2-4PM at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road, Route 20, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in the name of Darthea W. Hunt, to the Emerson Healthcare Foundation, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742. For online guest book, please visit www. Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019