David F. Bliss, Sr., 72, of Medway died peacefully after a long and courageous battle with Parkinsons disease at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born December 19, 1947 to the late Francis and Dorothy (Quintin) Bliss of Natick, he was a long time resident of Medway. Dave leaves behind the love of his life, Pamela, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage. He is survived by his four children David Bliss, Jr. and his wife, Kelly of Medway; Jennifer Robinson and her husband, Charles of Gainesville, VA; Jacquelyn Ross and her husband, Julian of Bristow, VA; and Daniel and his wife, Heather of Medway. Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, coach and friend to all. Dave graduated from Natick High in 1966. He joined the National Guard after graduation and would begin what would be a 43 year career at UPS. He would park his brown truck every day in the same location in Sherborn for lunch where his children will unconsciously continue to look to see if he is there. His loyalty and commitment to his job is only eclipsed by his love and dedication to his family. He worked hard to provide for them and make sure each of his children had opportunities to find success at every turn in life. Dave was an avid sports fan with a particular passion for hockey. He was a longtime member of the Tri-Valley Indians hockey program where he coached his two sons and hundreds of other youth athletes for more than 20 years. You could always find Dave at rinks, fields, and gyms cheering on his children, his grandchildren, the previous players he coached, or any Medway Mustang team. His four children were his life; his two daughters were his princesses. He continued that love and joy with his ten cherished grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as Papa. His son in-laws and daughter in-laws adored him and will miss him deeply. Dave was a simple man. The only thing he really needed to be happy was to have his wife Pam and his family. Dave had a dry sense of humor that will be greatly missed and will live on in our memories. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 9 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com). A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or the Mike Morrison Foundation, Attn: Michela Morrison, 12 Forest Path, Hopedale, MA 01747.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020