David Francis Favreau, age 68, passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 1, 2019. He was born in Brighton, MA on November 19, 1950 to Eleanor and Robert Favreau. He grew up in Brighton, MA, graduated from Our Lady Help of Christians High School in Newton, MA in 1969 and then with a Bachelors of Science degree from Curry College in Milton, MA in 1973 and pursued a career as a Sales Representative and Account Manager in the food industry. He also worked for Mahoney's Garden Center and the Island Queen. During his retirement in Falmouth, MA, he volunteered at Falmouth Eats Together and The Falmouth Service Center. Dave met the love of his life, Joanie Stankowski Favreau, at the age of sixteen. They were married for 49 years and raised their three children in Framingham, MA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joanie Favreau; his two daughters, Renee and Jeannette; his son; David; sons-in-law, Mark and Jarrod; daughter-in-law, Lakshmi; and nine cherished grandchildren who called him, 'Papa'. Dave's greatest passion was for his family. He loved to brighten everyone's day, especially with his tremendous sense of humor, many jokes and contagious smile. He enjoyed working out and finished several races, including the Boston Marathon and Marine Corps Marathon. He had an affinity for Golden Retrievers, Old Silver Beach, Jenkins Pond, cold beer, watching the Patriots and his grandchildren's games. He also liked singing Elvis Presley songs, in which he was 'spot on' in his impersonation. David Francis Favreau will be remembered for being kind, loving, fun and generous. When anyone needed anything, he was the first one there for them. To know him was to love him. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave., Mashpee MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, November 9 th at St. Anthony's Church, 167 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Gifford Street, Falmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave Favreau's memory may be made to Boston , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 (lovetotherescue. org) For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019