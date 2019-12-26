|
David Fraleigh, 60, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 after a short period of failing health. He was born in Boston, the son of Russell and Jill (Kelley) Fraleigh of Marlborough, formerly of Shrewsbury and Sudbury. David lived in Marlborough for over 30 years. Raised in Sudbury, David attended the Sudbury public schools and the Gifford School in Weston. He was a member of Employment Options and through their direction was employed by several national companies. He most recently worked in food preparation and catering service at the Employment Options Clubhouse. David had a keen interest in wildlife. He had an extensive library with a special focus on birds. He loved the outdoors and took frequent walks on the Rail Trail. Besides his parents, he is survived by a brother Steven Fraleigh and sister-in-law Alice (Long) Fraleigh of North Andover, a sister Jane Fraleigh of Marlborough, and nephews Christopher Fraleigh of Haverhill and Mark Fraleigh of North Andover. A private graveside service will take place at a later date at the New Town Cemetery in Sudbury. Memorial donations may be made to Employment Options Inc at 82 Brigham Street, Marlborough, MA 01752, or Advocates, 1881 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701. www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019