David G. Prendergast, 79, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband for 50 years of the late Ellen T. Nellie (Cleary) Prendergast. He was the loving father of Michael D. Prendergast of Charlotte, NC and Maureen P. Roselli and her husband, Robert of Marlborough, MA Funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 9:00AM from CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Brendans Church, 384 Hartford Ave., Bellingham. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Monday, December 2nd from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www. cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019