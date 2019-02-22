Home

Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
David J. Farley

David J. Farley Obituary
David J. Farley, 39, of Lancaster, formerly, of New Haven, CT, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, February 20, 2019, at Clinton Hospital. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 8 pm, on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. A complete obituary will follow in tomorrows Metro West Daily News.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019
