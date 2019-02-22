|
David J. Farley, 39, of Lancaster, formerly, of New Haven, CT, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, February 20, 2019, at Clinton Hospital. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 8 pm, on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. A complete obituary will follow in tomorrows Metro West Daily News.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019