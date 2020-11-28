1/1
David L. Jones
1945 - 2020
David L. "Jonsey" Jones, 74, of Boylston died Nov 25 at his home. He was born Dec 14 1945 son of John and Irene Mele formerly of Sudbury. David attended Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School where he excelled in sports. He was the recipient of the only Varsity Three Letter Trophy Ever given by the high school. David later helped run a family business for over 20 years. He was also of the Director of The Ashland Fish & Game Club. David is survived by his brothers, John of Narragansett RI, Christopher of Plymouth Matthew of Leominster, Andrew of Wilbraham, Michael of So. Kingston RI; a sister Suzanne of South Yarmouth two children David and Kim and many nephews and nieces and cousins. Funeral Services will be private. Fay Brothers Funeral Homes, West Boylston is directing arrangements.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
