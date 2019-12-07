|
David L. OConnor, of Bellingham, formerly of Wellesley, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 at the age of 74. David was born and raised in Wellesley, the son of the late Michael J. and Beatrice (Leavitt) OConnor. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army. He was a close friend to Bill W. and actively involved with AA. He also was an avid Harley rider. David leaves behind his loving wife Mary (Clarke) OConnor of almost 34 years. He is survived by his 6 children: Jeffrey OConnor of Attleboro; Richard Toli and his wife Laura of Waltham; Robert Toli of Stoughton; Donald Toli and his wife Kelley of Franklin; Kathleen Toli and her husband Brian Hurcombe of Pembroke; and Colleen Giffin of Stoughton. He was the generous Papa to 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Michael OConnor of Fitchburg; Mary L. Roberts of Bellingham; Nanci Longo of Marlboro; the late Richard OConnor; and many nieces and nephews. David was loved by all and will be missed by all. Relatives and friends are asked to remember David with a smile; as he wished for no services to be held. For online guestbook, please visit BurkeFamilyFuneral Homes.com .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019