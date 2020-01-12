Home

Buma Funeral Home
480 Church Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2362
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buma Funeral Home
480 Church Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Buma Funeral Home
480 Church Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
David M. Beccia, 51, of Northbridge and formerly of Holliston and Framingham died at home on Thursday, January 9, 2020. David was an amazing musician, a strong voice for people with disabilities, a diehard Patriots fan, and a huge animal lover. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Beccia and his parents Alfred and Janice Beccia, formerly of Milford; his beloved nieces and nephew Stephanie Carr of Bellingham and Lauren Martinez of Blackstone, and Patrick Carr of Bellingham. He also leaves his cherished family: cousin Barry St. John and his wife, Laurie and their children Brian and Jennifer; his cousin Laura St. John - Dupuis and her husband Troy, his cousin Gail Brown and his aunt Suzanne St. John. He leaves his three amazing hounds Lulu, Wyatt, and Olive who made his days with their crazy antics. He leaves so many people in the local music communityband families and friends that brought so much happiness to his life. A guitarist since age 13, his skills as a musician were unparalleled and he loved being on stage. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5 | 8 p.m. in the Buma Funeral Home, 480 Church St., Whitinsville. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Whitinsville. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to a music charity, animal charity or to a charity that assists those with disabilities, as these were the things that made David's life full and happy. Please visit website: www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020
