David M. Dave Cook, 67, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 16th, 2019. He was the loving husband of Linda (Woupio) Cook, who was by his side for over 28 years. He was born in Everett, the son of Robert E. and Mary (McCool) Cook, and had lived in Marlborough for the past 20 years. David was raised in Everett but moved to Lynnfield and was a graduate from Lynnfield High School in 1970. Mr. Cook was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. After proudly serving his country, he was a master electrician at Polaroid Corp. in Waltham for over 40 years, and then a few years at Gillette Corporation. Dave truly embraced the journey. He enjoyed taking road trips to destinations, both known and unknown. He enjoyed taking the long way around! As part of the Vikings 4x4 Club, many trips were spent off-road, deep in the woods of New England. Sometimes his travels were on the slopes, as he was Crew Chief for the National Ski Patrol at Nashoba Valley for a number of years. His favorite place in the world was his family home at Pleasant Pond in The Forks, Maine. Recently, he was excited to accept the nomination as Vice President of the North Cove Road Association. Dave loved good tequila, a campfire chat, travelling to new places, his truck, gadgets, looking at the stars, a dip in the pond, and would gladly skip dinner for vanilla sheet cake. Dave did not like onions. Above all else, Dave loved spending time with his family and friends. His closest friends were family to him, whether they liked it or not. Always quick to lend a hand. If he recognized that someone liked or needed something, he would quietly take note and then he would surprise that person the next time he saw them with a gift. If you were not careful and mentioned that you liked NECCO wafers (even though you didnt), you might be signing up for a lifetime supply! He will be missed dearly by all that knew him. Besides his wife and his parents, Dave is survived by his sister Barbara Farren of Raymond, ME and his brother Thomas Cook of Gardner, MA, and many nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.short funeral.com), 95 West Main St., Marlborough. Burial will follow in Saint Marys Cemetery in Ayer. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00 | 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to North Cove Road Association, 6 Snap Hook Drive, York, ME 03909.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019