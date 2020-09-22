David Morton Gray, Jr. of Norfolk, formerly of Weston, September 18, 2020. Storyteller. Loving partner of Michael Bagley of Norfolk. Beloved son of the late David Morton "Mort" Gray, Sr. & Mary Agnes (Quinan). Dear brother of the late Dr. R. Bruce Gray and Linda Gray. Uncle of Gini Gray Clarke, MD & her husband Donnie of CT, Brian Gray & his wife Melissa of Medway, Beth Bowen & her husband Andy of VT, Mark Gray & his wife Kate of Holliston, Tim Gray & his wife Kelly of Medway, and Makenna & Nathaniel Pearlman. Brother-In-Law of Patricia Gray of Sherborn and Leanne Pearlman of Shirley. Son-In-Law of Rich and Marge Bagley of Ludlow. Best friend of Dayne Prothero. Also survived by his beloved dog Brutus. David enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Canada with "the boys", cruise vacations with his in-laws, and weekend trips to Bed & Breakfasts around New England with Michael. David served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on Thursday, September 24th from 11am -12pm. Funeral Service to follow at 12pm in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David may be made to the Charles River Center, 59 E. Militia Heights Drive, Needham, MA 02492 or (https://www.charlesriver center.org/donate/
) For guest book, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.