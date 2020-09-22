1/1
David M. Gray Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Morton Gray, Jr. of Norfolk, formerly of Weston, September 18, 2020. Storyteller. Loving partner of Michael Bagley of Norfolk. Beloved son of the late David Morton "Mort" Gray, Sr. & Mary Agnes (Quinan). Dear brother of the late Dr. R. Bruce Gray and Linda Gray. Uncle of Gini Gray Clarke, MD & her husband Donnie of CT, Brian Gray & his wife Melissa of Medway, Beth Bowen & her husband Andy of VT, Mark Gray & his wife Kate of Holliston, Tim Gray & his wife Kelly of Medway, and Makenna & Nathaniel Pearlman. Brother-In-Law of Patricia Gray of Sherborn and Leanne Pearlman of Shirley. Son-In-Law of Rich and Marge Bagley of Ludlow. Best friend of Dayne Prothero. Also survived by his beloved dog Brutus. David enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Canada with "the boys", cruise vacations with his in-laws, and weekend trips to Bed & Breakfasts around New England with Michael. David served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on Thursday, September 24th from 11am -12pm. Funeral Service to follow at 12pm in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David may be made to the Charles River Center, 59 E. Militia Heights Drive, Needham, MA 02492 or (https://www.charlesriver center.org/donate/) For guest book, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved