David P. Kurzontkowski 70, of Ridge- ville, SC died peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 with his family by his side. Despite loving life with family in South Carolina for the past 20 years, Dave kept close to his Hopkinton, MA roots by visiting family and friends up North regularly. To say that Dave was a good employee is an understatement. He loved to work and demonstrated a lifetime of loyalty as an accomplished and essential employee at Kuhn Equipment in SC. Restoring antique cars and traveling around the country to car shows with friends was one of his favorite pastimes. He enjoyed shop talk and was especially known for his strong knowledge and love of all things Chevrolet. Most of all, Dave will be fondly remembered and greatly missed for his love, devotion and generosity to his large family, especially his grown children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren all who cherished time with him. He had a heart of gold and was the kindest person in the world. There will be a memorial service in Hopkinton this upcoming spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019