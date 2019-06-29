|
|
David P. Spirio, 70, of Marlborough, MA, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home, after fighting a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Diane (Finan) Spirio. July 19th of this year would have marked their 50th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his daughter Sandra McSweeney and grand-daughter Rylie of Marlborough, his sister Linda Boothby of Marlborough and Robert Bobby Spirio of Marlborough; his brother Roger Clement and his wife Valerie of Marshfield; his brother Robert Clement and his wife Annette of Hudson; his sister Patricia Izbicki and her husband Chris of Hudson, his sister Pamela Flanders and her husband Steven of Lakeland, FL. He was also the brother of the late Gerard Spirio, who died in 2006 and John Spirio who died in 2011. Born in Marlborough he was the son of the late Angelo Spirio and Rita (Boule) Clement. He graduated from Marlborough High School in 1967, and in December enlisted in the US Army. He was then sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey for basic training and then to Fort Lee, Virginia for further training. Based on his initial testing he was placed into a special program that allowed him to reach the rank of E-5 after only 5 months in the service, but he knew he would be going to Vietnam. In July of 1968 he was deployed to Vietnam and assigned to MACV (Military Assistance Command, Vietnam) where he was an advisor to the 1st ARVN Division (Army of Republic of Vietnam). He served in HUE, Quang Tri, Phu Bai and surrounding areas, earning the Bronze Star Medal. Upon returning from Vietnam in July 1969 he was sent to Fort Stewart, Georgia. He left military service in December of 1970. In 1974 he joined the Marlborough Police Department. In 1983, he left to join the Department of Veterans Affairs Police, Boston. He reached the rank of Chief in 1998. In 2002, he was appointed to be the Information Security Officed for the VA Boston Healthcare System. He retired from government service in January 2007. He developed ischemic heart disease in 2012 and had by-pass surgery as well as several stents. It was determined that he was a victim of Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam. As a result, he was declared as a 100% disabled veteran. In 2016 he was diagnosed with cancer and it was again determined to be the result of his exposure to Agent Orange. He was a life member of Chapter 82, DAV, Marlborough and the ITAM Post 45. He was a past member of AMVETS Post 80 and the VFW, Post 638. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2, at 10:00 am at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DAV Chapter 82, P.O. Box 229, Marlborough, MA 01752
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 29, 2019