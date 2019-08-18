|
David R. Bergstrom, 61, of Framingham, MA, husband of Therese LeBlanc Bergstrom, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born on August 11, 1957 in Alexandria, VA to the late Carl and Lillian (Kirts) Bergstrom. Davids passion in life was being the best dad to his children. Besides his wife, Therese, and stepmother, Patricia Bergstrom of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, survivors include his children, Scott A. Bergstrom of Kittery, Maine and Annelise M. Bergstrom of Boston, MA; brothers, Carl Bergstrom (Pat) of Ashland, MA, Eric Bergstrom (Midge) of Framingham, MA and John Bergstrom of Marlboro, MA; his nieces and nephews, Carl Bergstrom, Peter Bergstrom, Eric Bergstrom, Adam Bergstrom, Krista Bergstrom, Nicholas Bergstrom, Bianca Bergstrom and Lillianna Bergstrom. Services: A memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 3 Maple Street, Framingham, MA 01702, Phone: (508) 875-5095. Flowers will be accepted and sent/delivered directly to the church. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home | Buckminster Chapel.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019