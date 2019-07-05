|
David R. Hazen, of Port St. Lucie Fl, formerly of Hopkinton, MA, took his last flight on February 15, 2019. He was born in Newton, MA to LLoyd E. Hazen and Mabel F. Wildman. An interest in flying came at an early age, as his father was a commericial airline pilot for Northeast Airlines. When most 16 year olds were anxious to get their drivers license and a car, David took flying lessons and purchased a Piper J3 Cub. His career began with Max Conrad, ferrying planes to many states and Central America. Montgomery Airlines in MD, found him transporting cargo and passengers. He joined Aloha Airlines as a first officer, followed by a position with Northeast Airlines flying DC 9's. When Northeast Airlines was acquired by Delta Airlines, David's career soared. He worked his way up through the ranks to captain a variety of aricraft. He completed his career as an international captain on the Boeing 777. He is survived by his sisters, Norma Nordstrom (Paul), Dorothy "Dutchie" Bartlett (Gene). He is predeceased by his parents, sisters Sylvia Hitchings, Charlotte " Chi" Marquedant and brothers Richard and Donald Hazen. He leaves numerous nieces, nephews and their families to cherish his memory. In his memory, please consider a donation to .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 5, 2019