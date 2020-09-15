David Riani, or Uncle Dave as many knew him, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Francis Coke and Olga (DeCollibus) Riani. He is survived by his longtime companion Karen, his sister Michele, daughter Amanda, granddaughter Arianna and many friends and relatives. David ran the family business, FA Riani & Son Inc., Waterworks Specialist until his retirement a few years ago. He was also a 60+ year member of the Marlboro Fish and Game and took great pleasure in supporting the club. He loved to prepare and cook for their various activities, the annual Veterans Fishing Derby, all the other fishing derbies and Family Day. He was also a Boys Camp counselor there during the 60s. There will be no services, and as he wished his ashes will go to Vermont where he spent many happy times at his Dads and friends cabins. He will be missed by us all. Bless you David and rest in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store